Port of Devonport dredging set for March

January 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

TasPorts has appointed Dutch Dredging Australia Pty Ltd to deliver a major maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport – one of Tasmania’s most important freight hubs.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

Scheduled to begin in March 2026, the dredging campaign will run for approximately 14 weeks and will see the removal and relocation of up to 470,000 cubic metres of sediment from port waters.

TasPorts Group Executive Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services, Michel de Vos, said that regular dredging and seabed levelling was an essential part of TasPorts’ ongoing maintenance program, securing Tasmania’s connection with mainland Australia and international markets.

Sediment naturally accumulates in the Mersey River and operational port waters as a result of tidal movements and river flows,” de Vos said.

“Routine dredging ensures the navigational channels and berths remain at their declared depths, providing a safe navigational passage for Tasmania’s major freight and tourism operators.”

The dredging campaign will be carried out under TasPorts’ new 10-year Sea Dumping permit, issued by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW).

