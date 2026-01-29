Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Princess Elisabeth Island project reaches important milestone

Princess Elisabeth Island project reaches important milestone

Infrastructure
January 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group is marking an important milestone for the Princess Elisabeth Island – the last concrete structure has been constructed and successfully floated in Vlissingen.

photo courtesy of DEME

With this final caisson completed, construction works at the Vlissingen yard are finished.

In total, 23 massive concrete caissons were built, thanks to the dedication and work of DEME and Jan De Nul Group (Official) (TM Edison), on behalf of Elia. The caissons are now at the Scaldia terminal for their final finishing works,” DEME said in its latest release.

This spring, offshore installation of the remaining caissons resumes in the North Sea, alongside continued works to prepare the island’s interior.

Once completed, the island, located 45 km off the Belgian coast, will connect offshore wind farms and serve as an energy hub for interconnectors.

Related News