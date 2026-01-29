Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Statia: Land clearing starts for Black Rocks Harbor Project

Statia: Land clearing starts for Black Rocks Harbor Project

Business development
January 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Land clearing kicked off yesterday in an area known locally as The Farm, marking the official start of Statia based preparatory activities in support of the Black Rocks Harbor project on Saba.

photo courtesy of Statia Government

The land clearing activities are being carried out by Statia Construction, which is responsible for preparing the site for the next phase of implementation.

According to an official announcement, the site will be used for the production and staging of approximately 1,800 X-blocks, which will be manufactured on Statia and later transported by sea to Saba for use in the construction of the Black Rocks Harbor.

Statia Government said that this activity is expected to generate economic spin-offs and support local employment, while further strengthening Statia’s strategic logistical role in regional infrastructure development.

Related News