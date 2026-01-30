Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Damen builds new TSHD for Port Otago and Napier Port

Damen builds new TSHD for Port Otago and Napier Port

Dredging
January 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work on a new Damen trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) 1000 at Shipyard 189 in Haiphong, Vietnam, is in full swing.

photo courtesy of Damen

At the moment, work on the bottom doors is underway. Also, the two main propulsion engines were placed in the aft engine room last month.

The dredge’s engine configuration is:

  • 2 x main propulsion engines (see photo 2 – Caterpillar engines),
  • 2 x generators in the aft engine room,
  • 3 x auxiliary engines in the forward engine room (one each for the jet water pump, dredge pump and transverse thruster).
photo courtesy of Damen

Damen Shipyards Group and Port Otago, with partner Napier Port, signed a contract for the delivery of the new TSHD in January 2025.

At nearly 60 metres in length, this standard Damen design has a maximum hopper volume of 1000m3 with twin azimuth thrusters and bow thruster to ensure excellent manoeuvrability in the long entrance to Port Chalmers and Dunedin.

The dredger is on schedule for a late 2026 delivery to New Zealand.

Related News