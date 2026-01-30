Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul wins land reclamation contract in the Seychelles

Infrastructure
January 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul has won a contract for the land reclamation works in the Seychelles.

photo courtesy of State House Seychelles

The agreement was signed at the State House yesterday, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Denis Barbe, on behalf of the Government, and representatives of Jan De Nul Dredging Ltd.

The officials said that the land reclamation work is expected to begin in March and be completed before the end of the year.

The project was initiated in 2016, and following the arrival of the new government, one of the priorities is to finalize this matter,” said Sebastien Pillay, the Vice President.

“We already have the funds to begin the first phase, which amounts to EUR15 million, and the remainder will be self-financed by a company that will manage the project, as has been the case previously.”

photo courtesy of State House Seychelles

Under the project, more than 570,000 square meters of new land will be created, notably for real estate projects on Ile Aurore, schools, infrastructure development, and to support the growth of small businesses.

