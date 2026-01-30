Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Hopper dredger Manta Ray starts new chapter

Hopper dredger Manta Ray starts new chapter

Dredging
January 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Redwise Maritime Services BV said that the Manta Ray, a rugged U.S.-built hopper dredger from 1987, has started a new chapter after a full reactivation and sailing under her own power to Nigeria. 

photo courtesy of Redwise

Redwise had been contacted nearly two years prior her sailing for an initial quote, which was for another destination.

Following a failed sale, the current owners came into play – Dredging Atlantic Ltd of Nigeria purchased the vessel in the beginning of 2025.

With the vessel having been laid up for years, a full reactivation, classification and certification was required. Redwise was responsible for the full turnkey package: taking over, reactivation, taking out insurance and sailing the vessel under own power to Nigeria.

The Manta Ray is the former R.N. Weeks, built at McDermott shipyard.

It is neither fancy nor elegant, rather blunt and with the sole purpose of pumping up as much sand and sediment as possible and discharging it by splitting its’ twin hulls or pumping ashore, Redwise concluded.

