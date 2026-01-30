Back to overview
Land reclamation kicks off for new Vihafaru airport

Infrastructure
January 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Land reclamation operations for the construction of an airport in Noonu atoll’s Vihafaru lagoon officially started yesterday.

photo courtesy of Maldives Airports Company Limited

The reclamation of 42 hectares of new land was inaugurated at a ceremony held at the project site, attended by President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

Economic Minister, Mohamed Saeed, and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) Managing Director, Ibrahim Shareef Mohamed, launched the works.

According to the President’s Office, the land near Velidhoo will be reclaimed to a height of 1.6 meters.

Noonu atoll, with a population of 12,503, is already home to Maafaru International Airport, which currently handles the highest number of jet landings in the atoll, local media reports.

The new Vihafaru airport is being developed primarily to serve residents living in the western part of Noonu atoll.

