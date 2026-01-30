Back to overview
Home Dredging Today TSHD Biesbosch arrives in the Netherlands after 25 years

TSHD Biesbosch arrives in the Netherlands after 25 years

Dredging
January 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Holland Shipyards Group said that the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Biesbosch is back in the Netherlands – after 25 years.

photo courtesy of Holland Shipyards Group

According to their latest announcement, the Dutch company will give this dredger a second life, together with Filia Dredging.

The vessel arrived just before Christmas at our yard in Werkendam, where we’re carrying out an extensive refit. Our main focus is the renewal of the hopper deck,” Holland Shipyards Group said.

“We’re also replacing the coaming and various decks, repairing damage to the aft ship, replacing the bow coupling, and performing repairs on the dredge piping system.”

The company said that their crews will be working on the TSHD Biesbosch throughout the first quarter of 2026.

Related News