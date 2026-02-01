New cutter suction dredger arrives in Fiji

Back to overview
Dredging
February 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Government of Japan handed over a cutter suction dredger (CSD) to the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry at the Ministry’s Luvuluvu Station in Nausori this morning, strengthening Fiji’s flood mitigation capacity and long-term climate resilience.

photo courtesy of fiji.gov

Officiating the handover, the Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Japan to Fiji, Mr. Isami Takada, said that the dredger – funded under Japan’s Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development – marks a shift from disaster response to long-term resilience.

Takada also added that the dredger will reduce flood risks by improving drainage and river mouths, protecting farmland from siltation and waterlogging, and ensuring safer coastal and river navigation – supporting livelihoods before, during and after disasters.

photo courtesy of fiji.gov

At the ceremony, the Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Hon. Tomasi Tunabuna, described the handover as part of “the strong and enduring Fiji–Japan partnership.”

The dredger will be a key asset in clearing silted waterways, increasing river discharge capacity, and protecting agricultural land and communities, while reaffirming the ‘Kizuna’ bond between Fiji and Japan and assuring the dredger’s proper use and maintenance for the benefit of all Fijians, Tunabuna concluded.

