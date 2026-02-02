Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Kananook dredging underway

Kananook dredging underway

Dredging
February 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Kananook Creek Association (KCA) said that routine maintenance dredging works are currently being carried out by Frankston City Council at the Kananook Creek entrance.

photo courtesy of KCA

These works are focused on removing the natural build‑up of sand at the creek mouth to ensure safe access to the boat ramp.

KCA said that they support this dredging project, noting that it is essential for maintaining navigability at the entrance: “KCA has long advocated for dredging to extend further upstream, where ongoing sand build‑up affects the creek’s function, safety and long‑term health.”

As is standard practice, the dredged sand will be reused to renourish the adjacent Frankston beach.

According to KCA, this dredging work is limited to the creek mouth only.

Related News