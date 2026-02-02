Progress continues on Cardiff coastal defense scheme

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
February 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work on a major flood defense scheme in south-east Cardiff is progressing well, as construction on the scheme continues – to protect homes, businesses, and key infrastructure from flooding, coastal erosion, and the impacts of rising sea levels.

photo courtesy of Cardiff Council

When complete, the coastal defense scheme will safeguard 1,116 residentialand 72 non‑residentialproperties, local businesses, and vital infrastructure including Rover Way, Welsh Water pumping stations, the steelworks, and local electricity assets for decades to come, Cardiff Council said.

Also, the scheme is set to deliver improvements to the Wales Coast Path and enhance landscaping along the shoreline. All necessary consents, including planning permission, a marine license, Crown Estate approvals, a Habitat Regulations Assessment, and an Environmental Impact Assessment are in place.

Construction of the scheme began in October 2024 with the first phase involving the installation of rock armor along the coastline.

In total, 120,000 tons of rock will be used, with 80,000 tons already installed and a further 10,000 tons currently on site. All materials are sourced from three Welsh quarries, supporting local supply chains.

The next phase of works involves piling steel sheets 19 metres into the ground to stabilise and reinforce the coastline. This “wall” of steel is currently being installed, and when the piling is complete, all sheet piles will stand at one metre above ground level.

To date, 262 sheet piles have been installed, with 90 of these reaching the full design depth.

Under the current program, the project is anticipated to be completed by September 2028.

