Home Dredging Today Spotlight on the largest self-propelled hopper dredger in U.S. History

Dredging
February 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The newest addition to the Manson Construction Co. fleet – the hopper dredger Frederick Paup – departed the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, bound for Mobile, Alabama, last week.

photo courtesy of dredgingcontractors.org

Representing Manson’s largest single investment since its founding in 1905, the Frederick Paup is the largest self-propelled hopper dredger ever constructed in the United States.

Designed in collaboration with Hockema Whalen Myers Associates, Inc., of Seattle, Washington, and built by Seatrium AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas, this Jones Act vessel reflects the strength of American engineering, shipbuilding, and maritime craftsmanship, the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) said.

With a hopper capacity of 15,150 cubic yards, the dredger was designed and constructed with next-generation capabilities, enhanced safety systems, increased speed and capacity, and improved fuel efficiency.

According to DCA, the giant dredger will immediately begin work in Mobile, Alabama, performing maintenance dredging for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District navigation projects – ensuring reliable access for deep-draft vessels and safeguarding the marine transportation system.

