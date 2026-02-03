BREAKING NEWS from Turkmenistan: Balkan builds new dredger

Back to overview
Dredging
February 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Construction work is underway on a new dredging vessel at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, Turkmenistan’s first major shipbuilding facility.

photo courtesy of balkanshipyard.com.tm

According to the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan, this project is part of efforts to expand the country’s maritime capacity and modernize its fleet.

Enhancing the competitiveness of the maritime sector and developing international activity are among the key strategic objectives, the State Service added.

Also, Turkmenistan plans to build two Ro-Ro ferries and three additional cargo ships at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant.

Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ferries are vessels designed to carry wheeled cargo such as cars, trucks, and trailers that are driven on and off the ship via ramps, allowing faster loading and unloading compared to conventional cargo ships.

