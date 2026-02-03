EXCLUSIVE: New TSHD Magdalena hits the water in Vietnam

Back to overview
Dredging
February 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Baggerbedrijf De Boer B.V. – Dutch Dredging said that their new 2,300 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Magdalena was launched at the Nam Trieu Shipyard in Haiphong, Vietnam, today.

photo courtesy of Baggerbedrijf De Boer

This marks the next phase in the construction process, carried out in close cooperation with Royal IHC.

With the successful launch, the Magdalena moves one step closer to deployment on projects worldwide, Baggerbedrijf De Boer said.

The new dredger is scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2026.

The keel laying ceremony of the TSHD Magdalena took place in March 2025. The new dredger will be an upgrade of the Lesse, a TSHD that was delivered by Royal IHC to Dutch Dredging in 2019.

According to Royal IHC, the new hopper meets the latest IMO Tier III – Euro Stage V environmental regulations.

