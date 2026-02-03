NMDC, Philippine Reclamation Authority: Spotlight on sustainable coastal development

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
February 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group held a working meeting with officials from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) earlier this week – exchanging best practices on environmentally responsible coastal and marine development and exploring potential investment partnerships for the Philippines.

photo courtesy of PRA

Led by PRA Chairperson Alex Lopez, the Philippine delegation discussed approaches to balancing environmental stewardship with economic growth in support of the country’s infrastructure and coastal development priorities.

This engagement builds on the trade agreement signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on 12 January 2026, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to international cooperation, sustainable development, and quality foreign investments,” PRA said in its statement.

The agency added that they their engagements in Dubai and intensified domestic efforts reflect its commitment to “protecting the environment, upholding the rule of law, and promoting sustainable development through responsible reclamation.”

The Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) said that they are, with these visits, advancing sustainable coastal development through international engagement while intensifying enforcement against illegal reclamation projects nationwide.

