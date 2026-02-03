Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Suape dredging wraps up

Port of Suape dredging wraps up

Dredging
February 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Suape, Pernambuco, said that the dredging works to deepen its internal channel are now complete.

photo courtesy of gov.br

With a total investment of R$217 million ($41.2 million), the project increased the channel depth from 10 meters to 16.2 meters, removing operational bottlenecks and allowing larger vessels to berth, including New Panamax-class container ships.

Deepening the internal channel aligns Suape with the demands of the global merchant fleet, characterized by increasingly larger vessels seeking economies of scale,” the Port of Suape said.

“With the new draft, the port complex eliminates weight and volume restrictions, which is expected to reduce ocean freight costs for regional importers and exporters.”

The dredging operations started in August 2025 and were delivered on schedule.

According to the Port, the upgrade is considered a key technical requirement to enable the new container terminal scheduled to begin its operations later this semester.

Related News