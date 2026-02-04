Aberaeron dredging kicks off

Back to overview
Dredging
February 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work at Aberaeron harbor is underway.

photo courtesy of ceredigion.gov.uk

According to Ceredigion County Council, dredging will be carried out during low tide periods, with activity focused on:

  • the harbor entrance, and
  • the South Beach rock groyne.

The Council said that the program of works will be weather dependent.

Mariners and harbor users are requested to keep clear of the dredging and depositing areas for the duration of the works and to navigate with caution in the vicinity of plant and personnel,” the Council added.

This dredging project is set to last approximately one week.

