New cutter suction dredger Kanopus ready for action

February 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Russian State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) has taken delivery of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD).

photo courtesy of Nefteflot

The dredger Kanopus (Канопус), built by local shipyard Nefteflot, belongs to the Project Ts480M2rD/NF series of CSDs – designed by the Russian naval architecture firm Stapel.

According to Nefteflot, the new dredger will be used primarily for the development of sand and gravel quarries and the maintenance of inland waterways.

Ownership of the dredger will remain with STLC while engineering firm HydroStroyMekhanizatsiya will be responsible for her operation under lease.

