New sand arrives onto Sarasota shoreline

Beach Nourishment
February 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging and sand pumping work to renourish Sarasota’s shoreline is moving forward.

photo courtesy of USACE

This fully Federally-funded effort includes the dredging of New Pass and the beneficial placement of 300,000 cubic yards of sand along 1.2 miles of Sarasota’s shoreline.

According to USACE, the project remains on schedule and is anticipated to be complete by early April.

A key advantage of this effort is efficiency. By pairing needed navigation dredging with shoreline renourishment, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is effectively accomplishing two projects at the cost of one, maximizing value for taxpayers while supporting coastal resilience,” USACE said in the latest project update.

USACE, Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota said that they will soon announce a ribbon-cutting date to celebrate their newly nourished beach.

