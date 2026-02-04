Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Virginia continues to expand its operations, dredging nears end

Dredging
February 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Virginia is continuing to modernize and expand its operation and recently debuted additional capacity to safely handle simultaneous calls of ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs).

photo courtesy of The Port of Virginia

In late January, the port put four new, all-electric, Suez-class ship-to-shore container cranes into service at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT). With the expanded crane fleet at NIT, the port now has the capacity to accommodate four ULCVs at once.

Today, the port has 29 ship-to-shore cranes situated on deep water that are capable of handling the biggest container vessels currently serving the Atlantic Ocean trade.

The increase in ULCV berth capacity, said Sarah J. McCoy, interim CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, coincides with the effort of dredging Virginia’s commercial shipping channels and Norfolk Harbor to 55 feet deep, which will make Virginia home to the deepest port on the US East Coast.

Our channels are wide enough to handle two-way ULCV traffic and we are in the last phase of deepening,” McCoy said.

“When the 55-foot channel opens later this month, multiple ULCVs, loaded to their absolute limits, will be able to call here without water depth restrictions, overhead obstructions, berth capacity or concern for congested ship channels. The Port of Virginia is America’s Most Modern Gateway and it’s ready for the future.”

The dredging work on the 55-foot channel is set completion by month’s end and the fifth ULCV berth comes online in 2027.

