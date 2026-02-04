Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Watermaster Classic V raises the bar in Croatia

Watermaster Classic V raises the bar in Croatia

Dredging
February 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sokol d.o.o. Vinkovci is moving ahead with the restoration of the Bosut River in Croatia with a Watermaster Classic V.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

Sediment build-up in the Bosut River in Croatia has reduced the river’s flow and depth. This means higher flood risk, degrading water quality and ecological health, and it limits the river’s use for irrigation and recreation.

The Bosut cleanup project with Watermaster is efficient because one machine replaces many, according to Sokol. 

Typical river maintenance includes sediment removal by suction dredging or excavating, vegetation clearing, and debris removal. Our multipurpose Watermaster can handle all those tasks,” Sokol Vinkovci said.

Watermaster can “walk” from land into the river and work safely and independently in shallow, hard-to-access areas, without additional machinery or support personnel.

