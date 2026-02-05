Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging plan introduced for Saco River

Dredging plan introduced for Saco River

Dredging
February 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Saco, Maine, is proposing to conduct a maintenance dredge of the West Camp Ellis Anchorage on the Saco River.

photo courtesy of maine.gov

According to the City, dredging is expected to occur using a using a cutter suction (hydraulic) dredge.

The dredged material is sand and will be pumped to Camp Ellis Beach through an 8 mile pipeline.

“The pipeline will be equipped with floats so that it remains at the surface and will be marked for visibility for navigation. The material will be placed in a 1.6 acre area of Camp Ellis Beach as beneficial beach nourishment.” the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) said.

Total dredged area will be 267,310 square feet with a total volume of 8,000 cubic yards. The area will be dredged to a depth of minus six feet below MLLW with a one-foot overdredge allowance.

Construction will be performed in March 2026 and is expected to take three weeks.

Related News