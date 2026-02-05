Back to overview
NMDC Group posts strong set of financial results for 2025

NMDC Group posts strong set of financial results for 2025

February 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group today posted a strong set of financial results for 2025, reporting revenues of AED28.8 billion ($7.8 billion), up 10 percent y-o-y, with the UAE representing 81 percent of total revenues and international markets representing the remaining 19 percent.

photo courtesy of NMDC

According to NMDC, net profit surged 29 percent y-o-y to cross the AED4.0 billion mark, on the back of operational efficiencies, margin expansion and a favourable business mix.

As a result, NMDC Group’s Board proposed a 20 percent year-on-year increase in cash dividends to reach AED844.4 million ($230 million) in 2025, representing AED1 per share, pending the approval of the company’s upcoming Annual General Assembly meeting.

The group’s awarded projects in 2025 reached AED19.5 billion ($5.3 billion), building up a solid backlog of AED57.9 billion ($15.7 billion).

We’re proud of our financial performance in 2025, which serves to reflect NMDC Group’s commitment to its shareholders, partners, clients, and the UAE, underscoring why we are a partner for growth across various critical industries,” said Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NMDC Group.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, added that the group’s solid financial results for 2025 mark a year of meaningful progress and operational milestones, “adding another memorable chapter of resilient growth to their 50-year legacy”.

