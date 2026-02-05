Back to overview
Plaque unveiled for Cumbrae flood protection scheme

Coastal Protection
February 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

North Ayrshire Provost, Anthea Dickson, has unveiled a plaque for a Cumbrae £48million flood protection scheme.

photo courtesy of North Ayrshire Council

The project in Millport, on the Isle of Cumbrae, offers coastal protection to more than 600 properties.

Throughout the works, designed to protect residents, homes and businesses against flooding:

  • More than 142 metric tons of armor rock were used to construct breakwaters, which minimize the wave energy that can reach the sea walls around the shores of Millport Bay,
  • Around 950 precast concrete units – including 361 flood walls, 251 kerbs and 337 revetment units – were placed along the coastline to form the backbone of the flood defense system, and
  • 1700 cubic meters of concrete were used as part of the onshore works, which helped create the foundations for units that will protect the town itself.

Provost Dickson, Council officers and Councilor Tony Gurney, Cabinet Member for Green Environment and Economy, were joined at the plaque unveiling earlier this week by representatives of partners involved in successfully delivering the project.

The scheme, which covers an area of approximately 2km along Millport seafront, was managed on behalf of the Council by global professional services business Turner & Townsend, with support from the Principal Designer Royal Haskoning DHV.

The main contractor was Van Oord UK Ltd with support from subsidiary Mackley Civil Engineering.

