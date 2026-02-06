Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging plan on display for Port Dover Harbor Marina

Dredging plan on display for Port Dover Harbor Marina

Dredging
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The County of Norfolk has applied to Transport Canada for maintenance dredging at Port Dover Harbor Marina, an action intended to ensure safe access for vessels navigating to the Canadian Coast Guard base and the county-operated marina.

photo courtesy of portdoverwaterfront.ca

The application has been submitted under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act, which governs activities affecting Canada’s navigable waters to ensure they remain safe and accessible for transport and recreational use.

Transport Canada’s Navigation Protection Program (NPP) is now inviting public comments on the proposed project.

According to the County, members of the public have 30 days from the posting date to submit their feedback in writing.

Transport Canada said that they will review all submissions and may follow up with additional questions, ensuring that community input is considered in the assessment of the dredging project.

Related News