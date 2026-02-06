EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC cuts steel for new QIT Madagascar Minerals electric CSD

Back to overview
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Earlier this week, Royal IHC cut the first steel plate for a new electric cutter suction dredger (eCSD), in the presence of their client – QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM). This milestone marks the official start of construction for this vessel.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The new eCSD is engineered to operate in the Mandena mining pond, working alongside the CSD Fasimainty.

With a robust cutter power of 1,100 kW, it is specifically designed to meet the challenges of Mandena’s compact ore conditions. Powered by a shore-supplied electric system boasting a total capacity of 5,000 kVA, the dredger sets new standards in operational efficiency and sustainability,” Royal IHC said.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

This dredger will replace the current dry mining method, aligning with QMM’s mission to advance sustainable mining practices in Madagascar.

