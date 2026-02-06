From Zeeland to Wadden Islands – Boskalis’ TSHDs ready for action

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ crews work along the Dutch coast almost year-round with their trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Causeway, Freeway, Shoalway and Strandway.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Through beach and foreshore replenishment, we help protect the coastline from the effects of climate change – from Zeeland in the south to the Wadden Islands in the north,” Boskalis said in its latest announcement.

“One vessel, however, often breaks this coastal routine: our Strandway. In recent years, the vessel has built up a warm relationship with the port city of Rotterdam.”

The Strandway has, for example, carried out long-term maintenance dredging in the port’s navigational channels, while also working for the land reclamation project in the Rijnhaven.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

In recent weeks, the vessel has been active in the Maasmond, dredging silt in the navigational channels in the Rotterdam port area.

Naturally, the Strandway also operated at other locations along the Dutch coast, such as Ameland or Vlissingen, and internationally in Emden (Germany) and Southsea, Portsmouth (United Kingdom),” Boskalis said.

But Rotterdam is never far away, especially because the Strandway is also equipped with specialized equipment to respond rapidly to oil spills, helping to limit environmental damage in the port,” the Dutch company concluded.

