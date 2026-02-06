Inland Dredging Company wins Gulf Intracoastal Waterway dredging contract

Back to overview
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Inland Dredging Company from Dyersburg, Tennessee, has won a $10.2 million firm-fixed-price contract for a maintenance pipeline dredging program in Texas.

photo courtesy of Inland Dredging

The project includes dredging work on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, from High Island to Causeway with Chocolate Bayou in Galveston, Chambers, and Brazoria counties.

Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 construction, Corps of Engineers, Civil funds in the amount of $10,270,400 were obligated at the time of the award,” the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

