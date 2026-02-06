Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Pallone secures funding for Alberta Lake dredging

Pallone secures funding for Alberta Lake dredging

Dredging
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has secured $1.25 million in federal Community Project Funding in Fiscal Year 2026 to support the Alberta Lake Environmental Cleanup and Restoration Project in Neptune Township, a critical effort to address flooding, pollution, and long-term environmental degradation at the site.

photo courtesy of Frank Pallone Jr. fb

This funding allows Neptune Township to address serious flooding and water quality problems at Alberta Lake before they become even more damaging,” said Pallone

“Restoring the lake improves stormwater management, protects nearby homes and roads, and strengthens the resilience of the community as extreme weather events become more frequent.”

The project will include dredging, environmental cleanup, shoreline stabilization, and replanting of native vegetation to restore the health and functionality of Alberta Lake.

The lake is a man-made reservoir that plays an essential role in managing stormwater runoff from surrounding neighborhoods and channeling outflow to the Shark River and Sylvan Lake.

Related News