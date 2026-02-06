Back to overview
WID Maas gears up for Tilbury dredging job

WID Maas gears up for Tilbury dredging job

Dredging
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Port of London Authority said that the contractors instructed by Port of Tilbury London Ltd will kick off the dredging operations at Tilbury Lock Entrance, Tilbury Grain Terminal Main Berth and Tilbury 2 CMAT.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

These dredging works will be carried out by the water injection dredging method by the WID Maas and will be conducted during ebb tides only.

An alternate dredging vessel may be substituted if necessary, the Port Authority said.

Water injection dredging is a dredging technique that removes sediment ‘the natural way’. It is an efficient and environmentally friendly way of maintaining the depth of navigation channels, ports and rivers.

A water injection dredger can work very close to embankments and quay walls because of the manoeuvrability of the vessel.

The areas to be dredged includes Tilbury Lock bellmouth/entrance and the respective berth boxes of the other locations.

The dredging program is expected to be complete no later than March 1, 2026.   

