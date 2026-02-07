USACE wraps up first section of Grand Strand Renourishment Project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
February 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

After seven weeks of work, the USACE Charleston District has completed the first section of the Grand Strand Renourishment Project in North Myrtle Beach.

photo courtesy of USACE

Over 49 days, crews placed more than 672,000 cubic yards of sand (over 67,200 dump trucks worth) across more than eight miles of shoreline.

According to USACE, final finish work is still underway and will wrap up soon. This includes tilling, smoothing, and installing sand fencing.

To date, 88 acres of North Myrtle Beach have been tilled, with 194 acres remaining. Tilling is an important environmental step, loosening compacted sand to a depth of two feet to support sea turtle nesting by making it easier for turtles to burrow and lay eggs.

Behind the tiller runs a light metal bar that fills in ruts and smooths the beach.

photo courtesy of USACE

Work is already preparing to shift to the Myrtle Beach section, with construction expected to begin within the next couple of weeks, USACE concluded.

