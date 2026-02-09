Back to overview
Home Dredging Today CSD Arnhem begins Pumicestone dredging

CSD Arnhem begins Pumicestone dredging

Dredging
February 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As part of the Bribie Island Emergency Works, Hall Contracting team is currently kicking off channel deepening works in Pumicestone Passage.

photo courtesy of Hall Contracting

Cutter suction dredge (CSD) Arnhem is relocating to the channel linking the northern end of Pumicestone Passage with Breakthrough #1, where dredging will focus on deepening the channel to improve navigability and enhance water circulation and water quality.

According to Hall, these operations will enable the Caloundra Coast Guard to return to their headquarters at Bulcock Beach, strengthening maritime emergency response and rescue capability.

The works are expected to last around 8 weeks.

Related News