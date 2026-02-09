Back to overview
DE Klop: Fully electric CSD Cygnus hits the water

DE Klop: Fully electric CSD Cygnus hits the water

Dredging
February 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The first Cygnus cutter suction dredger (CSD), built by DE Klop BV, was launched last week.

photo courtesy of DE Klop BV

This fully electric cutter dredger was constructed for the Dekker Group and marks a major step forward in the sustainability of the Dutch dredging sector.

The official christening was performed by Laura Wezenberg and Lisanne van den Broek – the CSD was formally named Rotterdam 26.

During the ceremony, André Kik addressed the audience on behalf of DE Klop. In his speech, he underlined the unique character of the Cygnus: “Everyone talks about sustainability – we simply built it.”

photo courtesy of DE Klop BV

The Cygnus is a fully emission-free cutter suction dredger operating exclusively on green shore power. No diesel, no HVO, no hydrogen and no battery containers on board – simply plug in and get to work, DE Klop said.

The dredger has been designed for emission-free sand extraction and reconstruction works, particularly at sites where precision is decisive.

photo courtesy of DE Klop BV

As standard, the Cygnus can dredge to a depth of 18 meters. In the coming months, she will be gradually upgraded to reach a dredging depth of 50 meters, ready for broad deployment across Dekker Group projects.

The CSD Rotterdam 26 was entirely designed and built in the Netherlands.

DE Klop said that they will soon begin construction of the second Cygnus.

