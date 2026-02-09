Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul's TSHD Leiv Eriksson completes 70 pct of Dhidhdhoo work

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s TSHD Leiv Eriksson completes 70 pct of Dhidhdhoo work

Dredging
February 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said that they have completed 70 pct of the Dhidhdhoo land reclamation project.

photo courtesy of MACL

According to the company’s latest announcement, the work is progressing as planned, with 78 hectares reclaimed to date, marking 70 pct overall completion.

The operations are being carried out by the one of the world’s largest trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) – Jan De Nul’s Leiv Eriksson, which has a capacity of 46,000 cubic meters.

MACL kicked off the Dhidhdhoo land reclamation works on January 5, 2026.

The project aims to support airport development as well as housing and related infrastructure needs in Dhidhdhoo. In total, the program involves the reclamation of 112 hectares of new land.

