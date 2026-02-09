Saudi Ports, Suez Canal Authority discuss partnership prospects, spotlight on dredging

Back to overview
February 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie met with President of the Saudi Ports Authority Suleiman bin Khalid Al-Mazroua yesterday to discuss prospects for future cooperation, including dredging, logistics services, shipbuilding and port operations.

photo courtesy of sis.gov.eg

At the meeting, Rabie expressed hope to strengthen partnership and cooperation to cover new areas in line with evolving maritime and logistics services at the SCA and the growing needs of Saudi ports.

He also noted the authority’s successful cooperation with Saudi ports, including a simulation project for Ras Al-Khair Port in preparation for duplicating its approach channel.

For his part, Mazroua praised the SCA’s efforts to support the sustainability and stability of global maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, expressing interest in cooperation in ferry construction, dredging works and quay development, especially as Saudi Arabia moves to upgrade Jeddah Port and implement major infrastructure projects.

The announcement followed the meeting between Al-Mazroua and Rabiee on the sidelines of the International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (MARLOG). 

