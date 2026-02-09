Shoreline reinforcement gets underway at Monkey River in Belize

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
February 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Works are underway on the Monkey River in Belize to safeguard its shoreline against erosion and the effects of climate change.

photo courtesy of Min. Rural Transformation, Community Dev, Labour and Local Gov

This initiative is a result of a dedicated joint effort between the Ministry of Rural Transformation, the Ministry of Economic Transformation, the Monkey River Village Council, and Area Representative Dr. Osmond Martinez.

By implementing these countermeasures, we are taking a step toward long-term resilience and sustainability for the area. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have in preserving Monkey River for generations to come,” the Ministry of Rural Transformation said in its release.

This area has been among the communities hardest hit by coastal erosion in recent decades, and officials say that the start of climate mitigation signals a renewed commitment to ensuring the Monkey River Village is no longer left behind.

