VIDEO: Newark Bay dredging nears end

Dredging
February 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Newark Bay Maintenance Dredging Project is nearing completion, restoring the federal navigation channel to an authorized depth of 50ft.

photo courtesy of USACE

In the following video, Jun Yan, project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, explains why a federal navigation channel is dredged and how important it is to the economy of the region:

View on Youtube.

According to USACE, this very important project will be completed this month.

