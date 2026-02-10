Mibau Stema acquires new terminal in Afrikahaven

Back to overview
Dredging
February 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

In cooperation with Port of Amsterdam, Mibau Stema Nederland B.V. has acquired a new terminal of approximately 50,000 m² in the Afrikahaven.

photo courtesy of mibau-stema.com

The terminal is expected to become operational by the end of Q2 or in early Q3 – 2026.

The location features a completely new quay with a dredged water depth of 13.5 meters, enabling the two newest, future self-discharging vessels of the Mibau Stema Group to berth without any restrictions. These vessels achieve a CO₂ reduction of approximately 100% due to fuel, further underlining the group’s sustainability ambitions,” Mibau Stema said.

“The new terminal forms an essential pillar of Mibau Stema Nederland B.V.’s future growth strategy. This strategy is partly driven by the completion of the Grensmaas project in 2026 and the expected structural decline in the supply of construction aggregates from North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).”

In addition, the introduction of Granobase plays an important role.

According to Mibau, this innovative product concept forms the basis for new applications and solutions and contributes to further distinctive market positioning.

