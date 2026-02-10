Back to overview
NMDC enters Philippines market, spotlight on $610M Manila Bay reclamation deal

Dredging
February 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Abu Dhabi-headquartered NMDC Group signed a contract with Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) in October 2025 to carry out large-scale dredging and land reclamation in Manila Bay, marking the company’s first major project in the Philippines.

photo courtesy of NMDC

With a total value of $610.1 million, NMDC Group will undertake a thirty-month project encompassing approximately 130 hectares of island reclamation as part of a groundbreaking development project to build a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.

The scope of the works will cover:

  • sand supply,
  • dredging and land reclamation,
  • vertical drains installation,
  • vibro compaction, and

  • rock placement.

Pasay is one of the smallest cities in Metro Manila. Its land area measuring barely 18 sq. km., half of which is occupied by the airport complex.

To address urban congestion and decay, Pasay City has opted to harness its municipal waters for land reclamation to build a cosmopolitan, eco-friendly, and iconic waterfront city.

Harbor City is set to create coastal mixed-use communities with every part of the development accessible within 15 minutes.

With its seven master-planned, uniquely designed, and future-proof interconnected districts that put emphasis on work, life, and recreation, Harbor City will be the crown jewel of the Manila Bay area when it rises above water by 2025, and is completed by 2028,” PHCC said.

Two components of the project will promote sustainability – Blue Infrastructure and Green Infrastructure.

Blue Infrastructure will involve the planting of mangroves as well as construction of landscaped roadways and wetlands to allow for biodiversity, and Green Infrastructure will focus on building greenery which would ensure a balanced ecological system. Trees and plants will surround the development in order to attract birds and other wildlife.

