Pinellas County wraps up multi-million dollar beach restoration

Beach Nourishment
February 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Pinellas County has completed a major multi-million dollar effort to restore and replenish sand along its beaches.

photo courtesy of pinellas.gov

The project spanned 8 municipalities, including Clearwater’s Sand Key, Belleair Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Redington Shores, North Redington Beach, Treasure Island, and St. Pete Beach.

In some areas, the beaches now span more than 100 yards.

The project, which took several months to complete, was designed to protect the coastline from erosion and provide a boost to the region’s vital tourism industry.

The beach restoration program involved dredging and depositing thousands of cubic yards of new sand along several miles of coastline in Pinellas County.

According to the County, the sand was sourced from offshore locations and carefully distributed to match the existing beach composition and profile. This process helps to combat erosion and ensure the beaches remain wide, attractive and safe for beachgoers.

