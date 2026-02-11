Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DCA: Strengthening American maritime capability and dredging infrastructure

DCA: Strengthening American maritime capability and dredging infrastructure

Dredging
February 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging Contractors of America’s William Doyle participated in meetings with the broader Jones Act and U.S.-flag maritime community yesterday, featuring special guest Congressman John Garamendi (CA).

photo courtesy of DCA

According to DCA, Congressman Garamendi discussed advancing the SHIPS Act and the importance of holding a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing, potentially in coordination with the Armed Services Committee, to examine U.S. maritime capacity and national security.

He also addressed the expansion of dredge windows, highlighting tools such as adaptive management and working with House colleagues to increase allowable dredging days per year in the upcoming WRDA 2026 legislation.

Constructive engagement continues as we work to strengthen American maritime capability, dredging, shipbuilding, and navigation infrastructure,” Doyle concluded.

Related News