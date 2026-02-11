Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Hall builds new seawall in Ebeye, Marshall Islands

Hall builds new seawall in Ebeye, Marshall Islands

Coastal Protection
February 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The new seawall in Ebeye, the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), is set to minimize erosion and greatly reduce inundation from storm surges on this remote island, Hall Contracting said.

photo courtesy of Hall Contracting

“It was an honor to commemorate the 82nd annual Kwajalein Day this week alongside distinguished community leaders, dignitaries and officials, and to celebrate the new 1.81km seawall our team is constructing in Ebeye in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI),” Hall said today.

“As one of the world’s smallest and lowest-lying island nations, RMI is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and severe weather events.”

According to Hall, the new seawall was constructed using approximately 65,000 tons of armor rock.

The project design was undertaken by consulting engineering company Royal HaskoningDHV, on behalf of the RMI Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Utilities (MPWIU).

This multi-million-dollar (USD) project has been funded by the World Bank and Green Climate Fund.

Climate projection modelling indicates that the global median sea level could rise between 0.43 metres and 0.84 metres by 2100, bringing more frequent and intense coastal flooding, severe coastal erosion, and permanent submergence of some areas of the Marshall Islands.

