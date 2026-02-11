Back to overview
PHOTO OF THE DAY: Rohde Nielsen’s TSHDs in Portugal

Dredging
February 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has just released this amazing photo of its two trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) working in Portugal.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

Rohde Nielsen said that they carried out long-term maintenance dredging at the Ports of Figueira da Foz and Aveiro, ensuring safe navigation in exposed coastal conditions by deploying shallow-draft dredgers with large hopper capacities.

In parallel, coastal protection projects were completed at Cova-Gala Beach (Figueira da Foz) and Costa Nova Beach (Aveiro), strengthening dune systems and mitigating storm damage along the Portuguese coast.

