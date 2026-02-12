Brunswick dredging in full swing, Savannah Harbor deepening study on the way

Back to overview
Dredging
February 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is moving ahead in the Port of Brunswick’s inner and outer harbor, aimed at returning the channel to its authorized depth.

photo courtesy of Georgia Ports

This is terrific news for our customers, who rely on the Port of Brunswick to serve the fast-growing Southeast market,” said Georgia Ports President and CEO, Griff Lynch. “Deeper water will mean increased vessel transit efficiency at America’s premier auto port.”

The federally funded work is part of annual maintenance dredging for the waterway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project will address shoaling and other natural processes common to harbors across the country. Dredging is a normal requirement for harbor maintenance. Current dredging operations are expected to be complete in March, with additional work to be completed this summer.

Col. Ronald Sturgeon, Commander of the Savannah District for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said: “This work will enhance the safety and efficiency of these vital waterways to support economic growth for both Georgia and the nation. We are committed to making smart, data-driven decisions from the outset, keeping environmental sustainability front and center.”

The growing size of RoRo ships makes harbor maintenance increasingly important, USACE said.

Vessels with a capacity of 4,000 to 8,000 CEUs (car equivalent units) are now the most common newbuild size, enabling carriers to move more cargo in fewer trips. Vessels up to 10,000 CEUs are eventually expected to serve the U.S. East Coast.

Corps of Engineers to begin Savannah Harbor deepening study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will soon begin a feasibility study on deepening and widening the Savannah Harbor to better accommodate large vessels calling on the Port of Savannah.

Deeper water would allow large vessels to transit the Savannah River with fewer tidal restrictions, USACE said. Wider sections would enable big ships to pass each other in two-way traffic, enhancing the efficient flow of cargo.

Congress recently approved the Energy and Water Appropriations Act of 2026, allocating $500,000 to start the study.

The Corps’ review will begin after it receives the federal funding and a cost-sharing agreement is reached with the state of Georgia.

Total cost of the three-year study is expected to be $3 million. The Corps of Engineers is overseeing the project because the Savannah Harbor is a federal waterway.

