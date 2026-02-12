EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s TSHD Cristóbal Colón builds Maldives Eco City

Back to overview
February 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said that a total of 116 out of 137.5 hectares have been reclaimed at Rasmalé Site A, reaching 84% completion.

photo courtesy of MACL

Reclamation works at Rasmalé Site A on started on December 1, 2025. The operations are being carried out with the Jan De Nul’s trailer suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Cristóbal Colón.

Rasmalé, also known as Maldives Eco City, is a groundbreaking project located in Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon, minutes away from Malé.

Encompassing 1,150 hectares of land – a landmass nearly three times the combined area of the two phases of Hulhumalé – the project aims to address the housing crisis by providing 65,000 housing solutions.

According to Housing Development Corporation (HDC), it is poised to become the largest land reclamation initiative in the nation.

