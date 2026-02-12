Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Guraidhoo Airport: Land reclamation completes, project progress at 61 Pct

Guraidhoo Airport: Land reclamation completes, project progress at 61 Pct

Infrastructure
February 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) yesterday released the latest update on the land reclamation and shore protection works for the Guraidhoo Airport development program.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, land reclamation operations have now been completed and the construction of rock boulder revetment is currently ongoing at the site.

Overall project progress has reached 61%.

The Guraidhoo Airport agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Maldives Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure in November 2024, where the State Minister, Ibrahim Thoaam Mohamed and MTCC’s Managing Director, DCP (Retired) Ahmed Saudee, put their signatures on behalf of their respective institutions.

The contract includes:

  • 378,350cbm of land reclamation operations,
  • construction of a 979m revetment,
  • 609m geobag revetment.

The value of the project is MVR 106.02 million ($6.8 million).

Related News