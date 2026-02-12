Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Martens en Van Oord selects Demcon V4000 autonomous USV

Martens en Van Oord selects Demcon V4000 autonomous USV

Technology
February 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Martens en Van Oord is taking an important step toward further sustainability and modernization of its fleet – they are investing in the latest generation of the V4000 autonomous unmanned survey vessel (USV) from Demcon unmanned systems.

photo courtesy of Demcon

The selected 4‑meter variant provides increased range and longer endurance thanks to the additional hull length, enhanced autonomy, and an enlarged moonpool offering full flexibility for customer‑specific survey configurations.

“For us, this is a logical step in further greening our fleet,” said Marco van den Kieboom, Team Lead Survey and Measurement Services at Martens en Van Oord. “By deploying autonomous electric USVs, we can work safer, CO₂‑neutral, and with less noise disturbance to the surrounding environment on the water.”

Demcon unmanned systems is a Dutch maritime technology company specializing in high-quality autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs) for a wide range of maritime applications.

Also, they offer a broad portfolio of proprietary USV platforms up to 24 meters, complemented by fully custom build projects and advanced control software packages for safe, efficient and scalable remote operations.

The company develops end-to-end USV solutions entirely in-house: from modular USV platforms to full-stack software, including autonomous navigation, operating system and mission management applications.

Related News