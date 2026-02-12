Back to overview
Work on new eCSD underway, Royal IHC once again opts for Gebhard Electro

Dredging
February 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Gebhard Electro has once again won a contract for the complete electrical installation of a new electric cutter suction dredger (eCSD) for Royal IHC. This order follows the successful delivery of two fully electric 6.8 MW CSDs, now in operation.

photo courtesy of Gebhard Electro

We are proud that Royal IHC has once again placed its trust in us. After two successful projects, this new assignment underlines the strength of our cooperation and our shared focus on sustainable dredging solutions,” said Gerard Kraaij, Managing Director at Gebhard Electro.

Last week, the first steel cut marked the official start of construction for this new vessel, which is being built for end client QIT Madagascar Minerals.

The eCSD is designed for operation in the Mandena mining pond and will work alongside an existing CSD.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The dredger will be fully shore-powered, with a total installed capacity of 5,000 kVA and a cutter power of 1,100 kW.

By replacing the current dry mining method, the eCSD contributes to lower emissions, improved safety and reduced environmental impact, Gebhard Electro concluded.

