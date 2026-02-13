Bribie Island emergency restoration enters next phase

Back to overview
Dredging
February 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work to restore Bribie Island and the Pumicestone Passage is moving forward, with the next phase of emergency dredging operations underway.  

photo courtesy of Hall

Channel deepening works connecting the Pumicestone Passage’s tidal entrance to the northern section of the Passage have started, marking a major milestone in the Crisafulli Government’s restoration program.

The dredging is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete, and a pipeline will be temporarily sunk across the tidal entrance for the duration of the works.  

During the dredging campaign access between the northern and southern sections of the Passage will be limited to smaller vessels due to the location of the dredger. 

Beach nourishment works are also continuing, with dredgers pumping sand along a two-kilometre stretch of Bribie Island to create a vital erosion buffer and strengthen coastal resilience. 

