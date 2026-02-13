Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Creating new land at Naifaru with TSHD Mahaa Jarraafu

EXCLUSIVE: Creating new land at Naifaru with TSHD Mahaa Jarraafu

Dredging
February 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company’s (MTCC) trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Mahaa Jarraafu is creating new land at Lh. Naifaru.

photo courtesy of MTCC

MTCC said in the latest project update that the work on the Lh. Naifaru Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Program is in full swing.

Dredging and land reclamation operations are moving forward according to schedule.

The dredger has the capacity to dredge 11.000 cbm within 24 hours.

Our TSHD Mahaa Jarraafu is a state of the art versatile dredging vessel ideal for all kinds of maintenance dredging and land reclamation. With a hopper capacity of 3.700 m³ and a max dredging depth of 50m, Mahaa Jarraafu is among the largest vessels in IHC’s Easydredge series,” MTCC said.

photo courtesy of MTCC

MTCC signed an agreement with Ministry of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure towards implementation of Lh. Naifaru Land Reclamation and Shore Protection in September 2025.

This project includes reclaiming 44.80 hectares of land, installing revetments in an area of 1813 meters, installing groins in an area of 474 meters, and constructing a breakwater in an area of 803 meters.

Related News